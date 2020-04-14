Tuesday, April 14th | 20 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Obama Endorses Democrat Biden’s 2020 Presidential Campaign

UK Jewish Chronicle Owner Battles to Save Titles After Collapse

Locked-Down Tel Avivians Dance on Balconies to Celebrate City’s Birthday

Ex-Amnesty Employee Denies Responsibility for Arrest of Gaza Peace Activist by Hamas for Zoom Meeting With Israelis

One Year After Deadly Passover Attack at Poway Chabad, Rabbi Urges ‘Hope and Dedication’

Tributes Pour in for Much-Loved London Rabbi Who Died of Coronavirus

Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Talks to Resume After Passover, Following ‘Significant Progress’

Jewish Actor Jack Black Sings Passover Song ‘Chad Gadya’ for Fans Locked Down by Coronavirus

Italian Village That Sheltered Holocaust Orphans Thanks Them for Donating to Local Hospital During Coronavirus Crisis

US Oil Sanctions Against Iran Are Unjust: Rouhani

April 14, 2020 1:14 pm
0

UK Jewish Chronicle Owner Battles to Save Titles After Collapse

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A UK Jewish Chronicle editorial urging voters to reject the former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Screenshot.

The owner of Britain’s stricken Jewish Chronicle is battling to save a newspaper for the Jewish community by seeking to buy the assets of the title along with another failing newspaper, the Jewish News, from liquidators.

Both newspapers said last week they were set for liquidation after the novel coronavirus pandemic led to a collapse in advertising spending.

The Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper and is also known as the JC, said on Tuesday that its owner, the Kessler Foundation, had submitted an offer to the proposed liquidators.

It is seeking to buy the assets of both titles to preserve a single merged newspaper for the community that will “benefit from all the existing protections which guard its independence.”

Related coverage

April 14, 2020 1:24 pm
0

Obama Endorses Democrat Biden’s 2020 Presidential Campaign

Former US President Barack Obama finally endorsed his vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday in an effort to bring the...

“We are pleased to inform you that the Kessler Foundation, owner of the Jewish Chronicle, has today submitted an offer to the proposed liquidators of both the Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News for the assets of both titles,” it said on the Chronicle‘s website.

Stephen Pollard, editor of the JC for 11 years, will step down from day-to-day responsibilities and become editor at large, while Richard Ferrer, editor of the Jewish News for 11 years has been invited to become editor of the merged title should the plan succeed.

“In the meantime, the Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News will be published as usual,” it said.

The possible demise of the two titles had sparked headlines around the world, while newspapers everywhere are grappling with a plunge in advertising sales and circulation.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle says it strives to reflect a diversity of Jewish religious, social and political thought across the spectrum, both Orthodox and secular.

The Jewish News was established in 1997. It describes itself as Anglo-Jewry’s most read newspaper with a focus on serving the Jewish communities of greater London.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.