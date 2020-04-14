Tuesday, April 14th | 21 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 25,000, Doubling in One Week

Obama Endorses Democrat Biden’s 2020 Presidential Campaign

UK Jewish Chronicle Owner Battles to Save Titles After Collapse

Locked-Down Tel Avivians Dance on Balconies to Celebrate City’s Birthday

Ex-Amnesty Employee Denies Responsibility for Arrest of Gaza Peace Activist by Hamas for Zoom Meeting With Israelis

One Year After Deadly Passover Attack at Poway Chabad, Rabbi Urges ‘Hope and Dedication’

Tributes Pour in for Much-Loved London Rabbi Who Died of Coronavirus

Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Talks to Resume After Passover, Following ‘Significant Progress’

Jewish Actor Jack Black Sings Passover Song ‘Chad Gadya’ for Fans Locked Down by Coronavirus

Italian Village That Sheltered Holocaust Orphans Thanks Them for Donating to Local Hospital During Coronavirus Crisis

April 14, 2020 9:00 pm
0

US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 25,000, Doubling in One Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 4, 2020. Photo Reuters / Andrew Kelly / File.

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.

The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country. There were a total of nearly 597,000 US cases — three times more than any other country — with nearly 2 million reported cases globally.

On Monday, the United States reported about 1,500 new fatalities, far below last week’s running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths exceeded 24,400 on Tuesday with many states yet to report.

So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March, according to a Reuters tally. Cases this week are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March.

Related coverage

April 14, 2020 1:24 pm
0

Obama Endorses Democrat Biden’s 2020 Presidential Campaign

Former US President Barack Obama finally endorsed his vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday in an effort to bring the...

Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the illness, in place for weeks in many areas of the United States, have taken a painful toll on the economy.

With businesses closed and curbs on travel, officials and lawmakers are debating when it might be safe to begin reopening some sectors.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.