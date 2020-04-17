Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

April 17, 2020 2:04 pm
Dianne Lob Nominated to Chair Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Dianne Lob.

Dianne Lob the immediate past chair of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) was nominated on Friday to become the chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), effective June 1.

The nomination will be voted on by the full CoP membership on April 28.

“We have full confidence that Dianne Lob will serve the Conference and the American Jewish community with dedication and distinction,” Nominating Committee Chair Stephen M. Greenberg and outgoing Chair Arthur Stark stated.

CoP CEO William C. Daroff and Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein added, “During this unique time in Jewish life, as we all struggle with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, Dianne Lob brings a unique and valued outlook from her leadership position as the Chair of one of the most storied organizations in American Jewish life and from her senior positions in the financial industry.”

“The role of the Conference will be even more crucial, as we face many increasingly complex challenges at home and abroad,” they noted. “Dianne follows the impressive and impactful tenure of Arthur Stark, who will continue to be involved and provide invaluable guidance and counsel, along with other past Chairs, the Executive Council, and leaders of our member organizations.”

Lob works as head of global business development for AllianceBernstein (AB), an investment management firm.

