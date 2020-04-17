Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dianne Lob Nominated to Chair Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Anne Frank’s Diary in 2020: Vlogging From the Annex Hideout

Jewish WW2 Vet and Coronavirus-Stricken Wife Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

Senators Announce Bipartisan Push for Funding to Enhance US-Israel Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

Visibly-Emotional Jewish Governor of Colorado Pushes Back Against ‘Gestapo’ Comparison

Israeli NBA Prospect Starts IDF Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Massachusetts Judge Criticized for Releasing Man Charged With Attempted Arson Attack on Jewish Assisted-Living Home

Rabbinical Organization Suggests Guide for Marking Yom Hashoah at Home

Trump Unveils Three-Stage Process for States to End Coronavirus Shutdown

Psychologist Group Considers Joining BDS Campaign

April 17, 2020 9:14 am
0

Estonian Teen ‘Commander’ of Global Neo-Nazi Group Behind Threats to US Synagogue

avatar by JNS.org

A view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A 13-year-old boy in Estonia was a key figure in an international neo-Nazi group that has been linked to plots to attack a Las Vegas synagogue and detonate a car bomb at a major US news network, the Associated Press reported.

The boy, who called himself “Commander” online, was a leader of Feuerkrieg Division, though severed ties with the neo-Nazi group after authorities in Estonia confronted him earlier this year, according to police and an Estonian newspaper report.

Harrys Puusepp, a spokesperson for the Estonian Internal Security Service, told the AP that police “intervened in early January because of a suspicion of danger” and “suspended this person’s activities in” Feuerkrieg Division.

“As the case dealt with a child under the age of 14, this person cannot be prosecuted under the criminal law and instead other legal methods must be used to eliminate the risk. Cooperation between several authorities, and especially parents, is important to steer a child away from violent extremism,” said Puusepp.

Related coverage

April 17, 2020 2:04 pm
0

Dianne Lob Nominated to Chair Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Dianne Lob — the immediate past chair of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) — was nominated on Friday to...

While the spokesperson did not explicitly identify the child as a group leader, leaked archives of online chats by Feuerkrieg Division members show that “Commander” referred to himself as the founder of the group and hinted to being from Saaremaa, Estonia’s largest island.

A report published last week by the Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspress said Estonian security officials investigated a case involving a 13-year-old boy who allegedly was running Feuerkrieg Division operations out of a small town in Estonia. According to the newspaper the group has a “decentralized structure,” and while the boy cannot be considered Feuerkrieg Division’s leader, he was certainly one of its main figures.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.