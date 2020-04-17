Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

April 17, 2020 9:24 am
0

March of the Living Launches Virtual Remembrance Project Ahead of Yom Hashoah

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the March of the Living Virtual Plaque Project. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – March of the Living launched a global Holocaust remembrance project for individuals to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors, victims and the fight against antisemitism ahead of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins on the eve on April 20.

The March of the Living Virtual Plaque Project, initiated under the slogan “NeverMeansNever,” enables people from around the world to compose a personal message and place it on a virtual plaque to be set against the backdrop of the infamous train tracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.

“The project reflects the ongoing determination to promote the importance of memory by utilizing innovative technology to teach the timeless lessons of the Holocaust,” said the organization, which normally sends throngs of Jewish youth to the site to mark the date.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin was the first to lay a virtual plaque, followed by well-known former Soviet refusenik and recent Genesis Prize winner Natan Sharansky; US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog; and Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks of the United Kingdom.

