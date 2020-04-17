Senators Announce Bipartisan Push for Funding to Enhance US-Israel Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

US Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced a bipartisan push on Thursday for a $12 million appropriation to “enhance partnerships between companies in the United States and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating, and curing COVID-19.”

The money would be included in upcoming coronavirus relief legislation, titled “Phase 4 / CARES 2.”

Coons stated, “The United States and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry, and it is in the interest of all Americans, Israelis, and the rest of the world that we work together to fight COVID-19. This virus knows no borders, and our bill underscores the importance of international collaboration in the face of a truly global pandemic.”

Cruz noted, “I’ve long said that China poses the most significant, long-term geopolitical threat to the United States. Our dependence on China for life-saving medications and treatments is deeply problematic. Israel is not only our friend and ally, but also a global leader in medicine with which we already cooperate on exactly those issues. I’m proud to push forward to ensure both American and Israeli companies can work together to develop cures and treatments to defeat COVID-19.”

The move was hailed on Friday by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP).

Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman, of CoP stated, “The US and Israel are among the most medically advanced countries in the world. As the medical sectors of both nations race to develop methods to combat this pandemic, Americans and Israelis stand to benefit immensely by increased cooperation and collaboration.”

“Senators Cruz and Coons seek to include the funding in the potential Phase 4 coronavirus relief legislation that is being considered by Congress,” they added. “We look forward to working with them to provide funding for this important initiative, which will benefit Americans, Israelis, and people across the globe.”