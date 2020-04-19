Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any ‘Mistake’ by the US in the Gulf: Revolutionary Guards Navy

Sunday, April 19th | 25 Nisan 5780

April 19, 2020 11:25 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Four Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels, some of several to maneuver in what the US Navy says are “unsafe and unprofessional actions against US Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range” are seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf April 15, 2020. Photo: US Navy/Handout via REUTERS.

Iran will give a decisive response to any mistake by the United States in the Gulf, the Revolutionary Guards navy said in a statement published on the Guards’ news site Sepah News.

The US military said on Wednesday that 11 vessels from the Revolutionary Guards navy had come dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative.”

“We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories,” Sunday’s statement from the Guards navy said.

“They should be assured that the Revolutionary Guards navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the dangerous actions of foreigners in the region as a threat to national security and its red line and any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response.”

