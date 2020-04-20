Monday, April 20th | 27 Nisan 5780

April 20, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Israeli Strikes Reported on Iran-Linked Targets in Central Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from the countryside near Damascus, Syria, Dec. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli aerial attack on the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs province in central Syria and downed several “hostile targets,” state media said on Monday.

A news flash on state media did not give any details of the aerial attack on the ancient city in eastern Homs where Iranian backed-militias are dug in on its outskirts according to Western intelligence sources.

The attack is believed to be the second in less than a month by Israel which has launched in recent years hundreds of strikes on Iranian-backed militias and their bases in Syria, where they have a large presence across the country.

