Holocaust Survivors ‘Nothing Short of Living Heroes,’ Britain’s Prince Charles Says

Britain’s Prince Charles addressed the annual National Yom HaShoah UK Commemoration via video on Tuesday, saying that the story of the resilience of Holocaust survivors could serve as a role model for the world as it struggled with the coronavirus pandemic.

“My heart goes out to you all as you remember the Shoah,” Charles told those who gathered online due to the coronavirus restrictions, marking not only Holocaust Remembrance Day, but also the 75th anniversary of the British liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He paid tribute to the survivors of the Holocaust, saying, “Despite the unimaginable horrors that they endured and the losses they suffered, the survivors and refugees who found a welcome in Britain somehow managed to piece their lives back together to become the leaders and builders of your community, active citizens and dedicated contributors to wider British society.”

“They have been and continue to be shining examples to the world of how it is possible to triumph over adversity,” he said.

“To us they are simply nothing short of living heroes,” Charles added, “who were determined not just to survive but to thrive.”

Addressing the ongoing coronavirus crisis, he said, “For 75 years survivors, refugees, and liberators have inspired us with their positive messages of hope, which now, at such an unprecedented, anxious, and strange time in all our lives, can perhaps remind us that through faith, resolve, and determination, the day will soon come when we will all be safely together again.”

Watch Prince Charles’ Yom HaShoah 2020 message below: