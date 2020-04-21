Tuesday, April 21st | 27 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

MSNBC Graphic During COVID-19 News Shows ‘Palestine’ in List of Countries

Jewish Philanthropies Establish $80 Million Fund for Non-Profits During Pandemic

Student Government at UC Irvine Repeals BDS Resolution

Trump Cites Executive Order Addressing Antisemitism in Yom Hashoah Proclamation

J Street Endorses Joe Biden for President

Israeli Olympian Shares Training Regimen, Raises Money for Coronavirus Relief

Haifa University Infuses Holocaust Commemoration With Entrepreneurial Spirit

Despite Coronavirus, Hezbollah Is Still a Dangerous Threat to Israel

Coronavirus: A Sputnik Moment for Science Education

No One Can Just ‘Reopen’ Our Nation

April 21, 2020 9:28 am
0

MSNBC Graphic During COVID-19 News Shows ‘Palestine’ in List of Countries

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

A background graphic during MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour With Brian Williams” shows “Palestine” in a rolling list of countries, despite it not being an independent nation, April 16, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A background graphic on MSNBC last week showed “Palestine” in a rolling list of countries depicting numbers associated with the coronavirus pandemic, despite it not being an independent nation.

The graphic was displayed during “The 11th Hour With Brian Williams” on April 16 while internal medicine physician Lipi Roy was analyzing the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as discussing the debate over whether or not some parts of society should reopen.

Media critics criticized MSNBC for the background listing “Palestine” as a country.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for the media to engage in careful and thoughtful reporting,” Sean Durns, senior research analyst at CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America, told JNS. “And the facts are clear: ‘Palestine’ is not, and has never been, an independent state.”

Related coverage

April 21, 2020 9:17 am
0

Jewish Philanthropies Establish $80 Million Fund for Non-Profits During Pandemic

JNS.org - Seven Jewish foundations joined together to announce on Monday the launch of the Jewish Community Response and Impact...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.