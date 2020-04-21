Tuesday, April 21st | 27 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Groups Welcome End to Year-Long Israeli Political Impasse

German Jewish Group Slams Festival Invite to Prominent Academic Accused of Antisemitism

Israeli Police Publicly Salute Holocaust Survivors Confined to Their Homes Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Palestinian Authority’s Indoctrination of Children With Anti-Israel Hatred Moves Online

Holocaust Survivors ‘Nothing Short of Living Heroes,’ Britain’s Prince Charles Says

Coronavirus Lockdown Deepens Holocaust Survivors’ Loneliness

New Jersey Judge Releases Neo-Nazi Behind ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ Without Explanation

In Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic, Israel Remembers Holocaust Victims

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Hass Calls Her Survivor Grandmother on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Economic Crisis Will Kill More People Than the Coronavirus, Warns Israeli HMO Head

April 21, 2020 1:16 pm
0

New Jersey Judge Releases Neo-Nazi Behind ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ Without Explanation

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

White supremacists at the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. Photo: Anthony Crider via Wikicommons.

A convicted neo-Nazi who planned a campaign of vandalism and desecration against synagogues and fantasized about murdering black people has been freed from jail by a judge in New Jersey.

Richard Tobin, 19, was released on a $100,000 bond last Wednesday, according to Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

A federal magistrate ordered Tobin to remain under house arrest, prohibited him from accessing the internet and barred him from having any contact with current or former members of two neo-Nazi groups — one called The Base, and the other called Atomwaffen Division.

From his home in Brooklawn, New Jersey, Tobin communicated online with other members of The Base and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin last year. He later told investigators that he had launched “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the deadly pogrom in 1938 when Nazis looted and burned synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and stores in Germany.

Related coverage

April 21, 2020 3:24 pm
0

German Jewish Group Slams Festival Invite to Prominent Academic Accused of Antisemitism

One of Germany's leading cultural festivals was at the center of a row over antisemitism on Tuesday, as a German...

He also told federal agents that he fantasized about killing black people, and once became enraged at the sight of large crowds of African-Americans shopping at a mall in New Jersey.

“That day, he had a machete in his car and he wanted to ‘let loose’ with it,” the criminal complaint against Tobin said.

His animosity also extended towards LGBT+ people and he was reportedly “triggered” by Pride parades.

“Richard Tobin said that he was triggered by the state of the country, such as when he saw a Pride parade or a large number of African Americans in one location. For example, simply being in Times Square in New York caused Tobin to have these feelings,” wrote FBI special agent Jason Novick.

Court records did not disclose why US Magistrate Judge Karen Williams in Camden, New Jersey, chose to release Tobin, who was arrested by the FBI last November. The magistrate sealed court records related to Tobin’s bond request.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.