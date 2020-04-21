Tuesday, April 21st | 27 Nisan 5780

April 21, 2020 8:56 am
0

Report: Iran Has Boosted Range of Naval Missiles to 700 Kilometers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A missile is displayed at an exhibition in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 2, 2019. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers (435 miles), the head of the Revolutionary Guards navy said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.

“There was a time when the longest range of our naval missiles was 45 kilometers and needed to be operated with the help of American advisers,” Alireza Tangsiri said on the occasion of the anniversary of the passage of a bill that set up the Guards.

“But now we have a variety of surface and sub-surface missiles with a range of 700 kilometers which have been produced by domestic military experts.”

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

