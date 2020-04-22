Wednesday, April 22nd | 28 Nisan 5780

Latest Season of Israeli TV Series 'Fauda' Becomes Massive Hit in Arab World

April 22, 2020 2:06 pm
Latest Season of Israeli TV Series ‘Fauda’ Becomes Massive Hit in Arab World

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli actor Lior Raz in the trailer for season 3 of ‘Fauda.’ Photo: Screenshot.

The Israeli television series “Fauda” is already a global hit, but in a remarkable turn of events, its third season has now become the most-watched show in the Arab world.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the intense series, which depicts the activities of an Israeli undecover anti-terror squad, is the most-watched Netflix program in Lebanon, sixth in Jordan and third in the United Arab Emirates.

Television viewing around the world is at an all-time high at the moment because millions of people are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why the series is so popular, co-creator Avi Issacharoff noted that a large amount of the show’s dialogue is in Arabic.

“I think part of it is the language, which means that ‘Fauda’ has crossed over into the Arabic language, and we are also bringing the story on both sides, not just from the Israeli side,” he said.

“Of course, the corona also — that is, the fact that people are sitting at home and have nothing to do, so it certainly encourages people to watch, even if it means an Israeli series,” Issacharoff added.

Lior Raz, who plays the series’ main character Doron, said the show’s success in the Arab world was “very, very exciting.”

“We are really pleased that we were able to reach the Arab public that we usually have no contact with,” he commented.

