Wednesday, April 22nd | 29 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Suspends Cellphone-Tracking for Coronavirus Quarantine Enforcement

Israeli NGO Steps Up to Help Americans in Time of Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

New UK Labour Party Leadership Continues Fence-Mending Efforts With British Jews

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Slammed for Failing to Mention Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day Tweet

Outrage Greets Danish Lutheran Group’s Rewrite of Bible to Omit Word ‘Israel’

Latest Season of Israeli TV Series ‘Fauda’ Becomes Massive Hit in Arab World

Three Men From Hamas Terror Cell Arrested for Plot to Bomb Major Jerusalem Sports Stadium

IKEA Opens Half of Stores in Israel After Lockdown Eased

Pompeo Says Annexation of West Bank Is Israeli Decision to Make

Coronavirus Nixes Annual Lag B’Omer Pilgrimage of Jews to Tunisian Island of Djerba

April 22, 2020 3:28 pm
0

New UK Labour Party Leadership Continues Fence-Mending Efforts With British Jews

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Reuters / Simon Dawson.

Efforts to repair the rift between British Jews and the opposition Labour Party continued on Wednesday, as a prominent member of the party’s shadow cabinet promised Jewish community leaders that the antisemitism that flourished in its ranks under former far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn would not be tolerated.

Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed told an online meeting that he was committed to ensuring that “the rift between the Labour Party and the UK’s Jewish community is mended.”

In a later statement, Reed said that he wanted to assure Jewish leaders “that I will do everything I can to ensure that the Jewish community feels safe and secure.”

Reed reiterated the apology to the Jewish community given by Labour’s new leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

“I repeated Keir Starmer’s apology to the Jewish community for Labour’s failure to tackle antisemitism and my determination to see swift action against those responsible for it in our party,” Reed said. “I gave my assurance that I will do whatever I can to combat those who seek to promote or excuse antisemitism anywhere in our society and will be writing to all Labour’s local government leaders to ask those who have not yet done so to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism in full and with all its examples, including reminding them not to support actions that seek to delegitimize the State of Israel.”

Wednesday’s meeting followed a telephone call earlier this week between Starmer and Britain’s chief rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, on the occasion of Yom HaShoah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.