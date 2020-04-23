Thursday, April 23rd | 29 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU Regrets US Refusal to Allow Economic Aid for Iran to Fight Coronavirus

Spain Catches Rapper Who Became Islamic State Fighter

Can IsraeI’s ‘Haredi’ Leadership Learn From Their Mistakes Made During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Palestinians Face Ramadan Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

‘Celebrate Israel’ New York Parade Canceled, Potentially Replaced by Virtual Event

UK Jewish Newspaper ‘Back to Business’ After Anonymous Bidder Saves It From Folding

More US States Make Plans to Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Closures

Senate Confirms Chassidic Jew for First-Ever Senior Position in US Administration

Columbia University Student Government Postpones BDS Referendum Due to Pandemic

Major Airlines to Revive Flights to Israel Beginning in May

April 23, 2020 10:38 am
0

EU Regrets US Refusal to Allow Economic Aid for Iran to Fight Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuter / Vincent Kessler.

The European Union has urged the United States to ease its sanctions on Iran and approve economic aid to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but its calls were rejected, the EU’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the United States was preventing the International Monetary Fund from assisting Iran, the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus, adding that he regretted Washington’s position.

“We supported first to soften the sanctions and second, the request by Iran to the International Monetary Fund for financial help,” Borrell told a virtual news conference after a video conference of EU foreign ministers.

“I regret that the Americans are, at this stage, opposing the International Monetary Fund from taking this decision. From a humanitarian point of view, this request should have been accepted,” he said.

Related coverage

April 23, 2020 10:26 am
0

Spain Catches Rapper Who Became Islamic State Fighter

Spanish police have captured a former British rapper who was on the run after fighting for the Islamic State (IS)...

Washington has said it is not letting up on its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran despite the coronavirus, continuing to use sanctions to try to limit Tehran’s ballistic missile program and influence across the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran’s petroleum exports in 2018 after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. The European Union helped to negotiate the agreement.

Tehran claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Reuters reported on April 15 that the United States opposed a massive IMF liquidity injection through issuance of new Special Drawing Rights, akin to a central bank making new money, that would have benefited Iran and other countries.

The program could have provided hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign exchange reserves for all of the global lender’s 189 member countries, according to sources familiar with the IMF’s deliberations. The US Treasury declined to comment for the Reuters April 15 report.

Iran has almost 86,000 confirmed cases of COVID 19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 5,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The European Union, which has provided some humanitarian aid to Iran despite US sanctions, said on March 23 that it supported Iran’s request for IMF help.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.