Number of Covid-19 Cases in Israel Continues Downward Trend

CTech – The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Israel reached 14,592 on Thursday, but for the eighth straight day, the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new diagnoses.

According to Israel’s Ministry of Health, the number of Israelis who have recovered from the virus now stands at 5,334, while 191 people have died from the disease throughout the country so far. The number of people in severe condition has also continued to drop, from 142 on Tuesday to 136, with 107 of them requiring connection to ventilators. Israel has a total of 2,391 ventilator beds.

The Tel Aviv Municipality and the Tel Aviv Foundation are setting up a fund of NIS 700,000 (approximately $197,000) to assist hundreds of artists due to the coronavirus crisis and the financial hardships it brings with it. Assistance from the foundation will be provided in two tracks: the first being grants to artists and employees of the municipal cultural corporations and the cultural associations supported by the municipality. The second as scholarships for independent artists.

“Culture and art are essential to our spiritual existence and therefore we must care for creators and artists for the benefit of the day after this crisis,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.

Following a turbulent government meeting held Wednesday, during which ministers demanded that more sectors be opened in the economy, another meeting is expected Thursday, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the requests of ministers to allow the opening of hairdressers, beauty salons, clothing and footwear stores, car dealerships, and money conversion shops.