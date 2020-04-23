Thursday, April 23rd | 29 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Neo-Nazi and Pro-Palestinian Messages Mix Freely in ‘Zoom Bombings’ of Online Jewish Events, Says German Expert

Number of Covid-19 Cases in Israel Continues Downward Trend

Major Israeli Tech Investor Says Covid-19 Crisis Unlike Any Other, but Offers Opportunities for Innovators

EU Regrets US Refusal to Allow Economic Aid for Iran to Fight Coronavirus

Spain Catches Rapper Who Became Islamic State Fighter

Can IsraeI’s ‘Haredi’ Leadership Learn From Their Mistakes Made During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Palestinians Face Ramadan Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

‘Celebrate Israel’ New York Parade Canceled, Potentially Replaced by Virtual Event

UK Jewish Newspaper ‘Back to Business’ After Anonymous Bidder Saves It From Folding

More US States Make Plans to Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Closures

April 23, 2020 7:11 am
0

The Straw That Broke Hamas’ Back?

avatar by Eyal Zisser / Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Opinion

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rafah Medical Complex in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 23, 2019. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.orgWhat more than a decade of a blockade and military pressure couldn’t achieve has been accomplished in less than a month by the coronavirus. More threatened than ever, this time by an invisible enemy, Hamas is showing signs of distress and taking pains to keep the Gaza-Israel border completely quiet, as well as expressing unprecedented willingness to conclude a far-reaching truce with Israel.

To date, only 12 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the Gaza Strip, and the rate of infection is supposedly under control. But as with a number of neighboring Arab countries, it’s hard to trust the numbers coming out of Gaza, and even harder to have faith in its healthcare system. While Israel is carrying out coronavirus testing there, Hamas is still responsible for the health of the population, and has taken a number of steps to that end, such as setting up isolation facilities and limiting movement in the streets.

Israel is very worried about the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in Gaza, since Israel sees itself, and is seen by the world, as being responsible for what happens there — a harsh reminder to anyone who thought or wanted to believe that Israel actually “disengaged” from Gaza back in 2005. But the specter of an outbreak is of even greater concern to Hamas, whose leaders are greatly concerned regarding how the pandemic could affect their status.

In the shadow of the pandemic, the world — including the Arabs and even traditional Hamas allies like Qatar and Turkey — has lost all interest in the Gaza Strip, and even if those allies wanted to, their ability to provide assistance has been curtailed.

Related coverage

April 23, 2020 7:17 am
0

A Holocaust Story of Leadership, Resilience and Survival

JNS.org - Mira Rosenblatt will never forget August 12, 1942. On that day, the teenager was among the 30,000 Jews...

The economic crisis caused by the pandemic is only making things in Gaza worse, the proverbial straw breaking the camel’s back. The protests over rising unemployment, the cost of living, food shortages, and more are all directed against the ruling entity — Hamas. What the Arabs of Israel and the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria have already discovered, the residents of Gaza are now finding out: without Israel, they have no one.

As a result, tones have been moderated and a white flag is being tentatively waved. Only a few weeks ago, before the crisis developed, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatened — with characteristic and infuriating arrogance — that he would “cut off the air” to six million Israelis, thereby forcing Israel to supply Hamas with ventilators and medical aid. Now, Hamas is singing a different tune, with the head of its politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, talking about coronavirus as a mutual strategic threat facing everyone, and a historic watershed moment that will allow for a deal with Israel.

The most important issue for Israel is, of course, the return of the bodies of fallen Israeli soldiers and the release of the Israeli captives being held by Hamas. So Hamas is using concern for the well-being of Palestinian prisoners in Israel as a way of worming itself out of the corner into which it has backed itself and working out a solution. But it’s clear to everyone that once the issue of Israel’s fallen and captives is resolved, resolutions to many other issues can be reached. In the meantime, the Gaza border protests have stopped, as has the intermittent rocket fire on southern Israel.

The dilemma Israel is facing is obvious. On the one hand, there is an opportunity to solve a sensitive humanitarian issue that is a top public priority, and to eventually hammer out a deal that will ensure long-term quiet on the southern border.

On the other hand, Israel is being increasingly dragged into what is happening in Gaza. First, there is the coronavirus crisis, but other issues will follow that could put Israel back in Gaza and make it responsible for the residents there. This would force Israel to maneuver between the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and a second “Palestinian authority” in the Gaza Strip.

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University. A version of this article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.