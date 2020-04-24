Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

April 24, 2020 8:18 am
0

Iranian Satellite Launch Inconsistent With Civilian Uses: US Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), April 22, 2020. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

The United States believes an Iranian military satellite launch this week was overseen by a high-ranking commander involved in past attacks on American targets, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a declassified assessment of the launch determined that it was overseen by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, at a site in eastern Iran.

Hajizadeh was behind the downing of a US military drone in the Gulf last June, a missile attack on US service members in Iraq in January, and the downing of a Ukrainian Airlines flight near Tehran the same month, the official said.

No US troops were killed in the attacks in Iraq but more than 100 were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Both Iranian and US officials have said the shooting down of the Ukrainian civilian plane was an error.

Related coverage

April 24, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 93 on Friday, to reach a total of 5,574, Health Ministry...

Iranian state TV reported that the Revolutionary Guards launched Iran’s first military satellite on Tuesday. It said the satellite named “Noor” had reached orbit.

The space shot was from “a rapid deployment, mobile launch system, which is inconsistent with any civilian application,” the administration official said.

“This was a space launch conducted by the Iranian military for military purposes,” the official said.

With tensions running high between the two countries, Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.