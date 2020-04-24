PA TV to Palestinians: ‘Al-Aqsa is More Precious Than Your Children’

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority TV aired a clip that reinforces the PA’s message that Islamic holy places and the struggle for “Palestine” are worth the sacrifice of their children.

According to a new report by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) published on Wednesday, for decades, Palestinian leadership has promoted to its people the ideal of dying as “martyrs” for their battle against Israel. In the new filler, the PA teaches Palestinians that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is “more precious than my children and more precious than my family.”

The video, which ran on April 10 stated, “Al-Aqsa—the lemon blossom, the olives. I will redeem you with my soul and my eyes.”

It continued, “Al-Aqsa is more precious than my children and more precious than my family—Al-Aqsa is my life, Al-Aqsa is my life … the whole world is with Palestine, and wherever you need us, we are with you.”

Among instances of the PA inciting violence against Israelis, PMW also mentioned a song broadcast on official PA radio encouraging the sacrifice of children for a future state.

The lyrics state: “I love you Palestine from the bottom of my heart, I love you, my land. You are in [my] eyes and soul, And I will redeem you with my children.”

The song, “I Love You, Palestine, From the Bottom of My Heart” by Palestinian singer Ammar Hassan, was broadcast by the official PA radio station the “Voice of Palestine” on the following dates: Jan. 2, 5, 9, 10, 12, 22, 23; Feb. 12, 20, 22; March 2, 20; April 10, 14; May 1, 14, 17; June 4, 19; Aug. 15; Dec. 14, 28 2019; Jan. 8, 15, 17, 18, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 2020.

In addition, PMW has documented other songs with similar messaging, and the Palestinian Fatah movement frequently posts photos of children holding weapons, as in this photo of two girls carrying assault rifles leading a procession of armed, uniformed men: