Sunday, April 26th | 2 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British PM Johnson Will Be Back at Work on Monday, Office Says

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets $103 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

Israeli Firm Raises $5 Million for Tech to Recognize Mask-Covered Faces

Israel Reopens Some Businesses, Eyes Schools as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

Applying Israeli Sovereignty: Changing the ‘When,’ Not the ‘What’

The Return of Populist Antisemitism

San Remo: The Original ‘Deal of the Century’

Israel and the Diaspora

Turkish Divisions Thrive Amid Coronavirus

Trump’s COVID-19 Disinfectant Ideas Horrify Health Experts

April 26, 2020 9:51 am
0

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets $103 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel, February 26, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo.

Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a contract worth about $103 million to supply electronic warfare (EW) suites for an air force of an Asian country.

The contract will be carried out over three years and includes long-term integrated logistic support. Elbit did not name the Asian country.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer’s helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems.

“Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electromagnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute,” said Edgar Maimon, general manager of Elbit Systems EW.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.