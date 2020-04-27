Monday, April 27th | 3 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Litzman to Leave Health Ministry, Asks Netanyahu for Housing Portfolio

Court Rules PA Must Pay NIS 500 Million to Families of Israeli Terror Victims

Top Insights by the Israeli Tech Sector’s Eyes and Ears in the US

Israel’s Top Court Says Government Must Legislate COVID-19 Phone-Tracking

Israeli Developers of Corona Vaccine to Initiate Human Clinical Trials in Summer

The Legacy of San Remo and Balfour

An Unusually Painful Memorial Day

A Message to President Trump on Coronavirus

Tzur Goldin: My Brother’s Body Can’t Be Left Behind — or Exchanged for Terrorists

Israel Reopens Some Businesses and Considers Resuming School Year

April 27, 2020 9:23 am
0

Litzman to Leave Health Ministry, Asks Netanyahu for Housing Portfolio

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman gesture as they deliver statements during a visit to the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo.

JNS.org – Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism Party told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that he wants to be appointed Housing and Construction Minister after leaving his position at the Health Ministry.

Litzman said that he is looking forward to tackling the “housing crisis” that has plagued Israel for years, reported i24 News.

“As someone who has stood in recent years as the head of Israel’s health system, I can say fully and with certainty that our health system is strong and stable,” Litzman said in a statement released by his office.

Litzman, who has led the Health Ministry for more than a decade, also condemned “incitement” against the country’s ultra-Orthodox sector since the coronavirus crisis began.

Related coverage

April 27, 2020 9:18 am
0

Top Insights by the Israeli Tech Sector’s Eyes and Ears in the US

CTech - The role of an economic attaché is painstakingly complex even during the best of times. Balancing between the...

Channel 13 poll showed that 67 percent of Israelis had an unfavorable view of Litzman’s handling of the pandemic, mainly because he was perceived to have been slow in closing ultra-Orthodox institutions, which result in hot spots of COVID-19.

Blue and White Party officials were quoted by Ynet as saying on Saturday that the party wants a professional to replace Litzman as health minister.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.