Monday, April 27th | 3 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: ‘A Century After San Remo, the Promise of Zionism is Being Realized’

Travel Tech Is Down but Not Out, According to Israeli Organizer of Major Tourism E-Conference

Litzman to Leave Health Ministry, Asks Netanyahu for Housing Portfolio

Court Rules PA Must Pay NIS 500 Million to Families of Israeli Terror Victims

Top Insights by the Israeli Tech Sector’s Eyes and Ears in the US

Israel’s Top Court Says Government Must Legislate COVID-19 Phone-Tracking

Israeli Developers of Corona Vaccine to Initiate Human Clinical Trials in Summer

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Hostile Targets’ Over Damascus: State News Agency

The Legacy of San Remo and Balfour

An Unusually Painful Memorial Day

April 27, 2020 9:28 am
0

Netanyahu: ‘A Century After San Remo, the Promise of Zionism is Being Realized’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting, in the Jordan Valley, on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on Sunday that “the promise of Zionism” would be realized in just a few months, when Israel extends its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria under the aegis of the US “Peace to Prosperity” plan.

In a video message to the European Coalition for Israel, an evangelical Christian group, marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Resolution, in which the world powers recognized the national rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, Netanyahu said that soon Israel and its supporters would be celebrating “another historic moment in the history of Zionism.”

“President Trump pledged to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities there [Judea and Samaria] and in the Jordan Valley. A couple of months from now, I am confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after [the] San Remo [Resolution], the promise of Zionism is being realized, because we never stop fighting for our rights,” said Netanyahu.

He thanked the conference participants, saying, “Your efforts are part of that fight. Thank you for celebrating this historic occasion and securing the Jewish future.”

Related coverage

April 27, 2020 9:27 am
0

Travel Tech Is Down but Not Out, According to Israeli Organizer of Major Tourism E-Conference

CTech - The tourism and travel sector is without a doubt one of the industries most hurt by the coronavirus...

Under the Trump plan, the political component of which was published in January, Israel can extend its sovereignty to almost all Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, as well as to the Jordan Valley. Then, after four years, a Palestinian state would be established if the Palestinian leadership had met a set of conditions, chief among them renouncing terrorism and ensuring rule of law.

According to the coalition agreement reached last week between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party, annexation can be brought to the Knesset for a vote on July 1.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.