Tuesday, April 28th | 4 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Family in Texas Turns Hundreds of Kippahs Into Face Masks for Local Homeless Community

Paris Car-Rammer Says He Was Motivated by ‘Plight’ of Palestinians

Iran, China Cooperating in Coronavirus Battle, Rouhani Says

On Israel’s Memorial Day, Children of Fallen IDF Soldiers Recall Fathers They Never Knew

Episode of New Saudi TV Series Presents Positive View of Israel

Parking Lot Prayers: Muslims in Jaffa and Jerusalem Improvise for Ramadan

South Korea Says North Korea’s Absent Kim May Be Trying to Avoid Coronavirus

Number of Israeli Coronavirus Patients on Ventilators Dips Below 100

US Faces Tough UN Battle if It Pushes Plan to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Jordan Eases Coronavirus Curfew and Reopens More Businesses

April 28, 2020 1:26 pm
0

Jewish Family in Texas Turns Hundreds of Kippahs Into Face Masks for Local Homeless Community

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Matthew Jason explaining the ‘Kippahs to the Rescue’ campaign. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A Jewish family in Houston, Texas, is collecting kippahs, also known as yarmulkes, and converting them into face masks to help protect the homeless population in their hometown.

Teen brothers Matthew and Jeremy Jason volunteer every Friday in downtown Houston with the organization Food Not Bombs, a non-profit that feeds the hungry in over 1,000 cities in 65 countries. One Friday night after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Jason family gathered for Shabbat dinner and brainstormed the idea of turning their religious skullcaps into face masks for the area’s homeless population, Matthew explained in a YouTube video.

The family has collected many kippahs from various special occasions over the years and “we decided to put them to good use,” Matthew, a high school sophomore and the youngest of three brothers, told the Good News Network.

The siblings asked their synagogue, Congregation Brith Shalom, to help collect kippahs, and a drive-thru collection box was set up at the temple so congregants could drop off their extra yarmulkes. The family is calling their campaign “Kippahs to the Rescue.”

Related coverage

April 28, 2020 1:06 pm
0

Paris Car-Rammer Says He Was Motivated by ‘Plight’ of Palestinians

The man who committed a car-ramming attack near the French capital of Paris on Monday reportedly told police he was...

To convert the yarmulkes into face masks, the family started by sewing 6-inch elastic strips on both sides of a kippah that can be then placed around the ears. They later switched to using clips because it ןד faster and the masks are just as strong.

“In less than a week we were able to collect enough of them to make 160 face masks,” Matthew said. “My parents, brothers and I worked very hard to sew elastic bands on them… It was so great to see how I was able to help out, and people were so appreciative.”

Congregation Brith Shalom continues to collect donated kippahs and the Jason family has already amassed nearly 700 yarmulkes and turned over 300 into face masks. Matthew hopes people will implement the idea in their own communities.

“There’s a lot of people out there that really need help,” he said, “and anything can help even in the smallest way.”
Matthew has also been helping his community’s homeless population in another way. For his bar mitzvah project two years ago he launched Street Birthday Parties, and each month the teen still hosts a birthday party with cake and candles for the area’s homeless.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.