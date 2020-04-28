Tuesday, April 28th | 4 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Number of Israeli Coronavirus Patients on Ventilators Dips Below 100

US Faces Tough UN Battle if It Pushes Plan to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Jordan Eases Coronavirus Curfew and Reopens More Businesses

Israeli Woman Moderately Wounded in Kfar Saba Stabbing Attack

Recalling San Remo and International Law Regarding the Jewish State, 100 Years Later

IMF Calls for Mideast Sovereign Wealth Funds to Boost Local Economies

‘US Prepared to Recognize Application of Israeli Law to Areas of the West Bank’

US Appeals Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Texas Anti-BDS Law

Ohio to Vote, Largely by Mail, in Primary Delayed by COVID-19

Bipartisan Group of Senators Call for Increased Funding for State Department Antisemitism Envoy

April 28, 2020 9:49 am
0

‘US Prepared to Recognize Application of Israeli Law to Areas of the West Bank’

avatar by JNS.org

The Jordan Valley in the disputed West Bank. Photo: Юкатан via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – A US State Department spokesperson said on Monday that the United States remains ready to recognize Israel’s annexation of territory in the West Bank, but expects Israel to continue negotiations with the Palestinians.

“As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision [US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan] foresees as being part of the State of Israel,” the AFP quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added however that this support would be “in the context of the government of Israel agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump’s vision.”

According to the terms of the unity agreement reached by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party, the issue of extending Israeli sovereignty can be brought to the Knesset for a vote on July 1 at the earliest.

Related coverage

April 28, 2020 10:16 am
0

US Faces Tough UN Battle if It Pushes Plan to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United...

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that it was up to Israel whether or not to annex territory in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and that discussions on the issue are taking place through private channels with the Israeli government.

The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration.

The Arab League will convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss Israel’s annexation plans, according to the AFP.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.