Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus With Independence Day Flyover

As Israel celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the IAF’s Aerobatic Team paid tribute to medical workers with a flyover of hospitals around the country.

“We stand behind you and wish the whole people of Israel robust health and a happy Independence Day,” one of the pilots said in a radio message.

At the traditional Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Tuesday night, which was held without an audience due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz both issued calls for unity as the country copes with the pandemic.

Watch cockpit footage from Wednesday’s flyover below: