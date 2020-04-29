Wednesday, April 29th | 5 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ethiopian-Israeli Soldiers Receive Independence Day Letters From Relatives Left Behind

Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus With Independence Day Flyover

Conference of Presidents Elects Dianne Lob as Chairman-Elect in Controversial Vote

Biden Marks Year After Poway Shooting, Releases Plan to Address Hate Crimes

New York Mayor de Blasio Blasted for Singling Out City’s Jews Over Alleged Violations of Coronavirus Restrictions

Israeli Government Awards Haifa Faculty Funding For 18 Projects Related to COVID-19

Israel Film Archive Digitalizes Extensive Collection, Starts to Release Films Online

ADL Denounces New Mexico Mayor’s Remarks Comparing Governor, Police to Nazis

Report: Israel Strike Targeting Iranian Interests in Syria Kills Four Fighters

Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 208; Infection Rate Continues to Slow

April 29, 2020 11:28 am
0

Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus With Independence Day Flyover

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Medical workers react as Israeli Air Force planes fly over Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, as part of Israel’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

As Israel celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the IAF’s Aerobatic Team paid tribute to medical workers with a flyover of hospitals around the country.

“We stand behind you and wish the whole people of Israel robust health and a happy Independence Day,” one of the pilots said in a radio message.

At the traditional Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Tuesday night, which was held without an audience due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz both issued calls for unity as the country copes with the pandemic.

Watch cockpit footage from Wednesday’s flyover below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.