Report: Israel Strike Targeting Iranian Interests in Syria Kills Four Fighters

JNS.org – Israeli fighter jets flew over Lebanese airspace and fired missiles at areas near Damascus early Monday morning in the fourth reported Israeli strike in Syria in the last month.

Syrian state media claimed that three civilians were killed by the strikes and the opposition war-monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, claimed that four Iran-backed fighters were also killed, according to an AP report.

The Syrian military claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the Israeli missiles. The opposition-linked monitoring group said the targeted positions belonged to Iran and its regional proxies.

Israel has acknowledged in the past targeting what it said were Iranian weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah.