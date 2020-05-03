Israeli Film ‘Asia’ Wins Awards at Tribeca Film Festival

Sunday, May 3rd | 9 Iyyar 5780

May 3, 2020 9:15 am
avatar by JNS.org

A still from the Israeli film “Asia.” Photo: Tribeca Film Festival.

JNS.org – The Israeli movie “Asia” won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival, including one for Israeli actress Shira Haas and the Nora Ephron Award, organizers announced on Wednesday.

“From the writing, to the directing, to the camera moves, to the direction for the acting, to the way Ms. Pribar told a story through non-speaking was just outstanding,” the jury said about Israeli director Ruthy Pribar’s first feature film, which revolves around a mother-daughter relationship.

The Nora Ephron Award was created seven years ago “to honor excellence in storytelling by a female writer or director who embodies the spirit and boldness of the late filmmaker.”

“Asia” also won Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature for Daniella Nowitz. The jury said, “We were impressed with how the cinematography was supporting the emotionality of the story and was allowing us to really deeply feel with the characters.”

Haas, who now stars in the Netflix series “Unorthodox,” won Best Actress in the international category for the film.

“Her face is a never-ending landscape in which even the tiniest expression is heartbreaking; she’s an incredibly honest and present actress who brings depth to everything she does,” the jury said about her performance.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to reschedule, jury members were still able to view the films and vote on winners.

