Hezbollah: Germany Bowing to US Will With Ban

May 4, 2020 3:12 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters through a screen during a rally in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was “succumbing to American will” by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organization.

In a televised speech, Hassan Nasrallah asserted that last week’s German move, which Israel and the United States had long urged, would not deter Hezbollah from confronting its foes.

He denounced police raids on mosque associations in Germany accused of being close to the heavily-armed Shi’ite movement, which Nasrallah claimed had no official presence in Europe.

