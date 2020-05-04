Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 234; Nearly 10,000 Have Recovered

JNS.org – The number of Israelis who have recovered from coronavirus infection stands at 9,858, the country’s Health Ministry reported Monday. The virus has so far claimed the lives of 234 citizens.

A total of 6,145 Israelis are currently defined as “active” cases, with 94 listed in serious condition. Of the serious cases, 72 are on ventilators. Another 62 patients are listed in moderate condition, with the rest considered light or minor cases. A total of 273 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, with 5,872 being treated in hotel facilities or at home.

Hospitals and medical centers throughout Israel continue to shut their coronavirus wards as the number of patients dwindles.

Since coronavirus was first identified in Israel, a total of 16,237 Israelis have tested positive for it. This is double the number of positive tests confirmed in Israel on April 5, meaning that since the first week in April, it has taken 31 days for the number of Israelis who tested positive for coronavirus to double, in comparison to the number doubling every three days at the height of the crisis, when the government enacted the shutdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The proximity to coronavirus carriers has taken a toll on the country’s healthcare workers: As of Monday, 582 health care professionals were in self-quarantine, including 112 doctors, 217 nurses and 253 other professionals.

Jerusalem still leads the county in the number of cases, with 3,571 confirmed patients on Monday, 434 of whom were in quarantine. Bnei Brak was second, with 2,857 cases. Tel Aviv-Jaffa reported 537 corona cases, followed by Beit Shemesh (434), Modi’in Illit (408), Elad (387), Betar Illit (285), and Petah Tikva (284).