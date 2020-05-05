Tuesday, May 5th | 11 Iyyar 5780

May 5, 2020 11:16 am
0

Israeli Army Partners With HMO to Develop Innovative Coronavirus Testing Unit

avatar by CTech Staff

Medical workers at the coronavirus unit in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, Israel, prepare a return to other types of procedures as cases of new infection are decreasing, April 27, 2020. Photo: Nati Shohat / Flash90.

CTech – Israeli health maintenance organization (HMO) Leumit Health Care Services has partnered with the Israeli Army’s Technology and Logistics Branch to build an innovative testing unit for carrying out coronavirus (Covid-19) tests without the need for protective equipment for the paramedic or nurse administering the test.

The unit allows for taking samples while maintaining complete separation between the person being tested and the medical professional administering the test. The unit essentially looks like a booth with two long, glove attachments so the testers can administer the swabs from within the safety of the booth.

Founded in 1933, Leumit Health Services has over 720,000 members in Israel, and runs 320 medical centers and 150 pharmacies throughout the country.

