Israeli Army Partners With HMO to Develop Innovative Coronavirus Testing Unit

CTech – Israeli health maintenance organization (HMO) Leumit Health Care Services has partnered with the Israeli Army’s Technology and Logistics Branch to build an innovative testing unit for carrying out coronavirus (Covid-19) tests without the need for protective equipment for the paramedic or nurse administering the test.

The unit allows for taking samples while maintaining complete separation between the person being tested and the medical professional administering the test. The unit essentially looks like a booth with two long, glove attachments so the testers can administer the swabs from within the safety of the booth.

Founded in 1933, Leumit Health Services has over 720,000 members in Israel, and runs 320 medical centers and 150 pharmacies throughout the country.