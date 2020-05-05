Tuesday, May 5th | 11 Iyyar 5780

May 5, 2020 10:06 am
Palestinians Extend Coronavirus State of Emergency to June 5

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A member of the Palestinian security forces gestures as he speaks with a truck occupant at a checkpoint after PA President Mahmoud Abbas extended to June 5 a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, May 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has extended to June 5 a state of emergency declared in areas under his administration in the West Bank in response to the coronavirus crisis, the official news agency Wafa said on Tuesday.

First announced two months ago, the state of emergency heralded a full lockdown that confined Palestinians to their homes, except for essential travel. Border crossings with Israel and Jordan were closed.

But conditions were eased last month, with some businesses allowed to open in the hope of reviving the paralyzed Palestinian economy. On Sunday, Abbas’s administration allowed tens of thousands of Palestinians laborers to resume jobs in Israel.

Mosques and educational institutions remain closed and Palestinian authorities are still banning public congregations.

The Palestinians have reported 345 coronavirus cases and two deaths in the West Bank, where some 3 million Palestinians live.

In the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory under the control of Abbas’s Islamist Hamas rivals, 17 cases have been reported among a population of some 2 million. Hamas has shuttered Gaza’s mosques and schools and restricted large gatherings, but said a full lockdown was not necessary.

The West Bank and Gaza are 40 kilometers (25 miles) apart and separated by Israel.

