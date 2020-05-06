Wednesday, May 6th | 12 Iyyar 5780

May 6, 2020 3:26 pm
0

Masked and Partitioned, Worshipers Return to Jerusalem’s Western Wall

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows the plaza of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Worshipers are returning to the Western Wall in Jerusalem as Judaism’s holiest prayer site gradually reopens under eased coronavirus precautions. But now they are themselves being walled-off.

Under revised rules, up to 300 visitors at a time are being allowed to access the Western Wall, a remnant of two ancient Jewish temples in Jerusalem‘s Old City. They must wear masks.

“Worshipers that have so yearned to visit the sacred stones and pray in front of them can return to the Western Wall while keeping to the Health Ministry restrictions,” said the site’s chief rabbi, Shmuel Rabinowitz.

But the prayer plaza facing the wall, which in peak holidays of the past would throng with thousands of people, is subdivided by barriers and cloth partitions forming temporary cloisters that can each accommodate 19 worshipers — the current cap.

Full Jewish prayer services require a quorum of 10.

