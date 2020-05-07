Thursday, May 7th | 13 Iyyar 5780

May 7, 2020 9:02 am
El Al Extends Passenger-Flight Moratorium to May 30

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Rami Amichay.

JNS.org – Israel’s El Al airline notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it is postponing the resumption of passenger flights from May 16 to May 30.

“Due to the fact that the relaxation published by the Ministry of Health on May 4 did not include a relaxation on the obligation to isolate for incoming passengers to Israel and the prohibition of foreigners entering Israel and due to the low demand for passenger flights, the company has decided to extend the temporary break in flights until May 30,” the company said, according to Israeli business daily Globes.

Until May 16, Israelis returning to the country from overseas must self-isolate for two weeks, while non-citizens are banned from entering the country. The policy is going to be reviewed by Israel’s Health Ministry on May 15, according to the report.

El Al is also hoping to get a government loan of $400 million with 75 percent of it guaranteed by the state.

