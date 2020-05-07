Thursday, May 7th | 13 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Jewish Group Calls European Union Funding of Palestinian NGOs That Employ Terrorists ‘Incomprehensible’

Iran Regime Pledges Annual ‘Quds Day’ Urging Israel’s Destruction Will Go Ahead, Despite Coronavirus

Rivlin Hopes Israeli Breakthrough Will Bring End to Coronavirus Crisis

Nearly Half of Israelis Say They Have Taken Financial Hit From Coronavirus Pandemic

Las Vegas Woman Charged in Antisemitic Stalking Case; Allegedly Called Neighbors ‘Jewish Pigs’

Internet Giant GoDaddy Praised for Booting ‘Miss Hitler 2020’ Contest Off Web

Trilingual Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Helps Raise Over $1 Million for United Hatzalah of Israel

Israel’s Netanyahu Receives Mandate to Form New Government

Pakistani Terror Cleric: Jews Created Coronavirus, Will Control Any Future Vaccine

Israel’s Mangrove Capital Exec Says Israeli Tech Does Not Need a Bailout but Could Definitely Use a Slight Nudge

May 7, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Trilingual Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Helps Raise Over $1 Million for United Hatzalah of Israel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

(From top left, clockwise) Chloe Pourmorady, Adam Kantor, Rona-Lee Shimon and Layan Elwazani singing a new rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Photo: Screenshot.

A new version of Leonard Cohen’s iconic song “Hallelujah” was released on Sunday as part of an effort to support the emergency first-response organization United Hatzalah of Israel, which is helping battle the coronavirus.

The song debuted during an online benefit called “Saving Lives Sunday.”

It was performed in English, Hebrew and Arabic by Israeli recording artist Dudu Aharon; Israeli Fauda star Rona-Lee Shimon; Palestinian-American actress Layan Elwazani and Jewish-American actor Adam Kantor — both from the Broadway cast of The Band’s Visit; and Persian-American composer-singer Chloe Pourmorady; as well as first responders and people whose lives were saved by United Hatzalah of Israel volunteers.

The clip also featured a snippet of singing by United Hatzalah Founder and President Eli Beer, 46, who recently overcame his battle with the coronavirus.

“Saving Lives Sunday” raised more than $1 million for United Hatzalah. The virtual benefit included messages from Jay Leno, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard and ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, among others.

The event also included messages from dozens of individuals whose lives were saved by United Hatzalah, and many of those people got a chance to speak directly to their rescuers in conversations on Zoom that were shared with those watching the event.

Watch “Hallelujah” being performed below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.