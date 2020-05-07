Thursday, May 7th | 13 Iyyar 5780

May 7, 2020 9:06 am
US to Renew Waiver for Iraq to Import Iranian Electricity for 120 Days: State Department

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 31, 2020. Photo: Andrew Harnik / Pool via Reuters.

The United States will grant a 120-day waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran to help the new Iraqi government succeed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the newly-installed Iraqi prime minister.

“In support of the new government the United States will move forward with a 120-day electricity waiver as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success,” the State Department said in a statement on a call between Pompeo and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Washington had repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid for periods of 90 or 120 days, but last month it granted an extension for only 30 days as Baghdad struggled to form a new government.

