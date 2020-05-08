Friday, May 8th | 14 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Republican Jewish Coalition Endorses Rep. Steve King’s Primary Opponent

Congress Members Push for Suspending US Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces

Malls and Outdoor Markets Reopen as Israel Further Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Rashida Tlaib Uses Coronavirus to Lobby for UNRWA

Is Iran Leaving Syria?

Our Response to Coronavirus Must Be Selflessness Toward Others

Coronavirus Nazi Comparisons Dishonor Memories of Holocaust Victims

Israel to Discuss With US Reported Sinai Peacekeeper Cutback Plan

Top Jewish Group Calls European Union Funding of Palestinian NGOs That Employ Terrorists ‘Incomprehensible’

Iran Regime Pledges Annual ‘Quds Day’ Urging Israel’s Destruction Will Go Ahead, Despite Coronavirus

May 8, 2020 9:41 am
0

Congress Members Push for Suspending US Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah terrorists on parade. Photo: File.

JNS.org – A group of Republican members of Congress have called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to re-evaluate and suspend US assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, which has supported the US-designated terrorist group and Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

“Since 2010, the United States has provided over $1.82 billion in security assistance investment in the LAF. In recent years the LAF has received an average of $224 million each year in combined Department of State and Department of Defense military grant assistance,” according to the April 30 letter signed by five Republican House members.

The signees were Reps. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Scott Perry (R-Penn.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

The letter cited UN Security Council Resolution 1701 from 2006 that stated there would be “a buffer zone free of ‘any armed personnel’—both Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops—between the UN-drawn Blue Line in southern Lebanon and the Litani River (12 miles from the Israeli border).”

Related coverage

May 8, 2020 9:45 am
0

Republican Jewish Coalition Endorses Rep. Steve King’s Primary Opponent

JNS.org - In a rare move, the Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Thursday its endorsement of Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa)...

The members stated that Hezbollah currently “possesses an estimated 130,000 to 150,000 missiles that are south of the Litani River, staring down at Israel.”

“Further, reports issued by the Israeli Defense Force show that Hizballah [sic] bypasses this resolution by cooperating with the LAF in the form of joint vehicle patrols, and the LAF has even gone so far as giving Hizballah [sic] official uniforms.”

The letter went on to state that Hezbollah and the LAF “are no longer two separate entities,” adding that “by continuing to provide this assistance we are contravening US law by funding a terrorist organization.”

“As the leaders of the free world, America must continue to support our allies and democracies around the world,” conclude the congressional members. “However, we must be vigilant in how we distribute our resources to avoid unwanted consequences such as supporting terrorism and destabilizing regions.”

The Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) was behind the letter and has long been raising awareness about US funding to the LAF.

In a statement, EMET Founder and President Sarah Stern wrote, “Iran, through its proxy Hezbollah, is on the march throughout the Middle East, and is experiencing a growing sense of triumphalism. Their presence is seen and felt in Baghdad and Damascus, but nowhere is it more profoundly felt than in Lebanon, which has become almost a puppet state of Iran.”

She added, “Our taxpayer funding to the Lebanese Armed Forces has got to cease immediately, until we can determine, beyond a shadow of a doubt, whether, directly or indirectly, any of these funds are making their way [into] the hands of Hezbollah.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.