Friday, May 8th | 14 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Isaiah Kuperstein, 70, Holocaust Educator

UK Broadcaster Rejects Pro-Israel Group’s Call to Ban ‘Antisemitic’ Covid-19 Expert From Programming

US Secretary of State Confirms Israel Trip Next Week, Says Ties Have ‘Never Been Stronger’

Israel Donates 2,000 Face Masks to Help Nigeria Fight Coronavirus

US Unemployment Rate Shatters Post-World War Two Record, Hitting 14.7 Percent

David Toren, 94, Pursued and Reclaimed Nazi Stolen Art

New York Times Claims Israeli Army Is Known for ‘Pioneering Cutting-Edge Ways to Kill People’

UN Chief Urges Global Pushback Against ‘Tsunami of Hate’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Arabia Forms Police Unit to Enforce Coronavirus Curbs

Pompeo Highlights ‘Unique Suffering of Jewish People’ in Message Marking Victory Over Nazis in Europe

May 8, 2020 11:38 am
0

Pompeo Highlights ‘Unique Suffering of Jewish People’ in Message Marking Victory Over Nazis in Europe

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Survivors at the Dachau concentration camp cheer their liberation by US soldiers. Photo: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration, College Park, Md.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over the Nazis with a heartfelt message that emphasized the “unique suffering of the Jewish people in the Holocaust.”

Six million Jews were exterminated during the Nazis’ so-called “Final Solution,” along with millions of other victims that included gypsies, Poles, political opponents, disabled people and gay men.

In a statement on the occasion of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, Pompeo said that the US paid “tribute today to all those who stood up for humanity and freedom in the face of tyranny, and we honor the sacrifices of all service members involved in ridding the world of Nazi, fascist, and other aggression.”

Continued the secretary of state: “We remember with sorrow the unique suffering of the Jewish people in the Holocaust and the merciless slaughter of so many other innocent civilians. As we honor their memory, we renew our vow to never allow such atrocities to take place again.”

Pompeo also paid tribute to those populations who came under Soviet rule at the end of the war.

“We remember today, too, that for many people living in countries that were behind the Iron Curtain after the war, the end of the war marked the start, or continuation, of a different kind of oppression,” he noted.

The anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis brought on a flood of comments on social media praising the wartime Allied Powers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.