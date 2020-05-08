Pompeo Highlights ‘Unique Suffering of Jewish People’ in Message Marking Victory Over Nazis in Europe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over the Nazis with a heartfelt message that emphasized the “unique suffering of the Jewish people in the Holocaust.”

Six million Jews were exterminated during the Nazis’ so-called “Final Solution,” along with millions of other victims that included gypsies, Poles, political opponents, disabled people and gay men.

In a statement on the occasion of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, Pompeo said that the US paid “tribute today to all those who stood up for humanity and freedom in the face of tyranny, and we honor the sacrifices of all service members involved in ridding the world of Nazi, fascist, and other aggression.”

Continued the secretary of state: “We remember with sorrow the unique suffering of the Jewish people in the Holocaust and the merciless slaughter of so many other innocent civilians. As we honor their memory, we renew our vow to never allow such atrocities to take place again.”

Pompeo also paid tribute to those populations who came under Soviet rule at the end of the war.

“We remember today, too, that for many people living in countries that were behind the Iron Curtain after the war, the end of the war marked the start, or continuation, of a different kind of oppression,” he noted.

The anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis brought on a flood of comments on social media praising the wartime Allied Powers.

