May 11, 2020 4:12 pm
0

60 Years Later, Eichmann Capture Remembered as Moment of Justice for Holocaust Victims

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A photo taken during the trial of Adolf Eichmann. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Monday was the 60th anniversary of the capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina by the Mossad.

Eichmann — one of the masterminds of the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust — was subsequently brought to Israel, where he was found guilty of war crimes and executed.

Yad Vashem — Israel’s national Holocaust memorial — tweeted, “Today marks 60 years since the capture of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina by Israeli agents. He was smuggled to Israel and put on trial for crimes against humanity, the Jewish people, and more.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted, “60 years ago today, Adolf Eichmann, one of the Nazi organizers of the Shoah, was kidnapped in Argentina in a daring Mossad mission. It was 15 years after the Holocaust. This time, Eichmann didn’t escape justice. He was brought to Israel — and made to stand trial for his crimes.”

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon tweeted, “60 years ago today, Israel showed the lengths it would go to seek justice for the Jewish people when it captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, and brought him to Jerusalem to stand trial. Then, #Holocaust survivors shared their stories. Today, we #neverforget.”

