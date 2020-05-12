Tuesday, May 12th | 18 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Tells Iran to Send Plane So Washington Can Deport 11 Iranian Nationals

Trump and Republicans Narrowly Top Biden in April Fundraising

Top US Health Officials to Testify in Senate on Coronavirus, Economic Reopening

Pro-Israel Groups React to Erdan’s Appointment as Next Israeli Ambassador to US and UN

Israel Innovation Authority Doubling Down on Strapped Tech Startups

Legal Experts Argue Impartiality, Point to ICC Bias in Alleged Israeli ‘War Crimes’ Case

Covid-19 Gave Medtech a Push Forward, Says Israel’s EarlySense CTO

Palestinian Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Crossing Near Jerusalem

GWU International Affairs School Names BDS Supporter as Interim Dean

Trump Congratulates Iraq PM Kadhimi on Forming Government

May 12, 2020 9:08 am
0

Trump Congratulates Iraq PM Kadhimi on Forming Government

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi meets with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi before the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 6, 2020. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Media Office / Handout via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to congratulate him on the approval of his new government by Iraqi lawmakers last week, the White House said.

Iraq had been without a government since former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahd resigned in November amid anti-government protests.

Trump spoke with Kadhimi “to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Iraqi Council of Representatives,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

“President Trump expressed the support of the United States for Iraq during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and emphasized the shared interest with Iraq in achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS,” the statement said.

Related coverage

May 12, 2020 8:58 am
0

Poll: Most Eastern Jerusalem Residents Prefer Palestinian Citizenship to Israeli

JNS.org - According to a new study by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, there has been a dramatic...

“President Trump also encouraged the Prime Minister to address the Iraqi people’s demands for reform and legitimate early national elections,” it said.

Iraqi lawmakers approved Kadhimi’s government on Wednesday. Just hours later, the United States announced it would grant a 120-day waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran. Washington said the move was aimed at supporting the new government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.