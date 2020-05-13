Report: Iran Building Advanced Weapons Storage Tunnel at Base in Eastern Syria

Satellite imagery indicates that Iranian forces are building a tunnel capable of storing advanced weapons systems at their Imam Ali military base in eastern Syria.

Images of the base captured by Image Sat International (ISI), a private civilian contractor, that were shared with the Jerusalem bureau of Fox News showed bulldozers at the entrance to the structure estimated to be around 15 feet wide.

The images were captured on May 1.

Images of the same site from the previous month showed an excavator and bulldozers placed near where the new construction took place.

Related coverage Overwhelming Bipartisan Opposition in US Congress to ICC Investigations of American, Israeli Militaries More than 260 members of the US House of Representatives joined a bipartisan call on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...

According to image analysis conducted by ISI, the tunnel is fit to be used for the storage of vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems.

This conclusion was drawn from analysis of similar tunnels that were dug over the past nine months on the same complex.

One such tunnel, two miles away, was bombed in March, forcing the Iranians to abruptly stop construction.

The existence of the Imam Ali base was revealed last September, a few days before it was struck in an operation widely attributed to the Israeli Air Force.