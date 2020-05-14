Thursday, May 14th | 21 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Celebrates 72nd Anniversary of Declaration of Independence

Israeli UN Mission Hosts Digital Conference on Combating Coronavirus With Technology

EU Parliament Raises Alarm Over Hate Speech and Incitement in Palestinian Textbooks

Israeli Children Can Go Back to School From Sunday: Netanyahu

US-Israeli Biotech Startup Immunai Raises $20 Million

Top UK Jewish Group Urges Facebook’s New Oversight Board to Adopt International Antisemitism Definition

Pnina Tamano-Shata Set to Become Israel’s First Ethiopian-Born Cabinet Minister

Alabama Jewish Leader Calls for More Anti-Bias Education After High School Swastika Video Emerges

Hasidic Cantors Sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ for Health Workers in New York

Cabinet Post Disputes Delay Israeli Government Inauguration

May 14, 2020 1:56 pm
0

Alabama Jewish Leader Calls for More Anti-Bias Education After High School Swastika Video Emerges

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still from an amateur video shows a student from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, Alabama, with Nazi symbols drawn on his back. Photo: Screenshot.

The Jewish Federation in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday urged local education officials to intensify anti-bias education after a shocking video emerged of laughing high school students drawing Nazi symbols on the bare back of one of their number.

The video showed the shirtless boy with two large swastikas and the word “Heil” drawn in black marker on his back. The boy has been identified as a student at Mountain Brook High School.

In an interview with an online Alabama news portal, Danny Cohn — CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation — said he wanted the superintendent of the Mountain Brook school system to implement the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) “No Place for Hate” education program for schools.

“If it’s happening in Mountain Brook, it’s happening in other places,” Cohn warned.

Related coverage

May 14, 2020 4:26 pm
0

Israeli UN Mission Hosts Digital Conference on Combating Coronavirus With Technology

Israel's mission to the UN on Thursday hosted the first installment of a two-day digital conference examining the use of...

The video was filmed Tuesday according to the father of the boy on whose back the drawings were made. It was published on social media, where it was then captured and shared to a private Mountain Brook community Facebook group.

Cohn said he was encouraging the Mountain Brook community “to take a hard look internally and say how did we get to where these children — and they are children — would have even thought that putting a swastika on their back with the word ‘heil’ was appropriate?”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.