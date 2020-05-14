Alabama Jewish Leader Calls for More Anti-Bias Education After High School Swastika Video Emerges

The Jewish Federation in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday urged local education officials to intensify anti-bias education after a shocking video emerged of laughing high school students drawing Nazi symbols on the bare back of one of their number.

The video showed the shirtless boy with two large swastikas and the word “Heil” drawn in black marker on his back. The boy has been identified as a student at Mountain Brook High School.

In an interview with an online Alabama news portal, Danny Cohn — CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation — said he wanted the superintendent of the Mountain Brook school system to implement the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) “No Place for Hate” education program for schools.

“If it’s happening in Mountain Brook, it’s happening in other places,” Cohn warned.

The video was filmed Tuesday according to the father of the boy on whose back the drawings were made. It was published on social media, where it was then captured and shared to a private Mountain Brook community Facebook group.

Cohn said he was encouraging the Mountain Brook community “to take a hard look internally and say how did we get to where these children — and they are children — would have even thought that putting a swastika on their back with the word ‘heil’ was appropriate?”