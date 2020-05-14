Cabinet Post Disputes Delay Israeli Government Inauguration

Thursday, May 14th | 20 Iyyar 5780

May 14, 2020 11:54 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Feb. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters / File.

The planned inauguration on Thursday of an Israeli unity government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed until Sunday, in last-minute wrangling over cabinet appointments, an official statement said.

Under a coalition deal with his former election rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months before the former armed forces chief replaces him.

Gantz had agreed to the delay in order to give Netanyahu more time to allocate cabinet posts to Netanyahu’s Likud party members, a joint statement said.

Their unity government deal ends more than a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held.

