May 14, 2020 4:52 pm
0

Israel Celebrates 72nd Anniversary of Declaration of Independence

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

David Ben-Gurion declares Israel’s independence, at the Tel Aviv Museum, May 14, 1948. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Thursday was the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.

Israel’s independence — which came into effect with the end of the British Mandate for Palestine — was proclaimed by David Ben-Gurion at the Tel Aviv Museum.

“May 14, 1948 was a great day in Jewish history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted on Thursday. “After 2000 years, the Jewish people regained their sovereignty & independence in their ancient land. Despite many attempts by Arab states & terror orgs to wipe us off the map, we prevailed & built a great country.”

Yuval Rotem – the director-general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry – tweeted, “Today marks 72 yrs since the Jewish State was re-established, opening a new, long-awaited era in the life of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland.”

“72 yrs after, Israel has much to take pride in, and will continue to work with its partners to make the world a better place,” he added.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) tweeted, “On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion stood at a podium and breathed life into the modern Jewish State of Israel. 72 years later, we celebrate Israel’s remarkable journey and proudly work to ensure its strength, vibrancy and enduring partnership with the United States of America.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion declared the independence of the State of Israel. Against all odds, Israel prevailed and continues to flourish to this day. Happy birthday, Israel!”

Israeli officially celebrated its Independence Day last month, in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.

