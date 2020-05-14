Palestinian Rams Group of IDF Soldiers Near Hebron, 1 Wounded

An IDF soldier was wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the South Hebron Hills area, where a Palestinian terrorist sped around a bend in a road and deliberately collided with a group of soldiers, leaving one seriously hurt.

Another soldier shot dead the assailant — identified as 19-year-old Baha al-Din Auda, from the Hebron region.

“The terrorist struck one of the soldiers,” an IDF spokesman said. “Another soldier opened fire on the terrorist and neutralized him. The wounded [soldier] is now receiving medical treatment.”

The soldier was reportedly in stable condition at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said that the soldier was injured in his extremities.

A suicide note and a screwdriver were reportedly found in the terrorist’s car.

The incident came after a week of rising tensions in the West Bank that saw an IDF soldier killed in a rock-throwing incident near Jenin and an attempted stabbing attack at a checkpoint near Jerusalem.