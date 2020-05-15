Friday, May 15th | 21 Iyyar 5780

Jordan’s King Abdullah Warns of ‘Massive Conflict’ if Israel Annexes West Bank

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Jordanian King Abdullah II. Photo: Reuters / Kayhan Ozer / Pool.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Friday of a “massive conflict” if Israel went ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, Abdullah said a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the “only way forward.”

He continued, “What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

Abdullah also hinted that annexation could led to the annulment of the peace treaty his late father, King Hussein, signed with Israel in 1994.

“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options,” Abdullah said. “We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of strength should not apply in the Middle East.”

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said annexation was “an Israeli decision” to make.

“We will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in (a) private setting,” he added.

