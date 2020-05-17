Sunday, May 17th | 23 Iyyar 5780

May 17, 2020 12:22 pm
0

China’s Envoy to Israel Found Dead at Home, Likely of Natural Causes: Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Du Wei speaks during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine August 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo.

China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.

Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy’s website.

“Police are investigating this as death by natural causes,” an Israeli official briefed on the matter told Reuters.

A police spokesman confirmed the ambassador’s death at the residence in coastal Herzliya, adding only that police were at the scene “as part of the regular procedure.”

