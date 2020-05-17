Iran’s ‘Urgent’ Bill on Israel and ‘Palestine’ Shows the Regime’s Weakness

Iran’s parliament recently discussed a “very urgent” bill on Israel.

The Islamic Republic News Agency said this week that the Iranian Shura Council had been “urgently” creating a draft resolution on “confronting Israel’s countermeasures against peace and regional and international security.”

Mujtaba Dhul Nur of the Shura Council, said that the draft resolution is of great importance because it requires that the council discuss its articles and vote on it quickly to counter Israels’ ability to harm Iran’s national interests.

But when you look at the specifics, it’s a whole lot of nothing.

The draft resolution affirms that “the occupied lands in Palestine are for indigenous Palestinians.” It obliges Tehran to recognize only Jerusalem as the eternal and united capital of Palestine. It calls on Iran to open, within six months, a virtual consulate or embassy in Jerusalem for “Palestine.” It imposes severe sanctions against any kind of cooperation with Israel. It prohibits companies, and financial and commercial institutions in Iran from dealing in any formal or informal manner with Israeli companies or Israel.

So, what’s new?

I don’t see anything that affects Israel in the slightest way — which means that this is a purely symbolic resolution. And the only reason for passing a symbolic resolution would be to send a message that Iran is serious about confronting Israel.

Yet the only thing it can do is pass symbolic resolutions.

This move appears to be more a confirmation of Iran’s impotence at this time than anything else. And Iranians will see right through this. They will interpret the resolution as a sign of weakness, not strength.

