Sunday, May 17th | 23 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s ‘Urgent’ Bill on Israel and ‘Palestine’ Shows the Regime’s Weakness

House Passes $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill Opposed by Trump

In Patchwork Restart, Parts of New York and Other US States Reopen

Vehicles, Not Marches, to Mark Iran’s Annual Anti-Israel Rally

US Jewish Groups Denounce Reported Arson Attack at Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Iran

Jordan’s King Abdullah Warns of ‘Massive Conflict’ if Israel Annexes West Bank

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups Laud Missouri Legislature’s Passage of Anti-BDS Bill

Israeli Embassy in Washington Hosts Star-Studded Virtual Independence Day Party

Anger in Australia Over Nazi Memorabilia Auction

Accused Killers of French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Will Face Trial on Antisemitic Murder Charges

May 17, 2020 6:13 am
0

Iran’s ‘Urgent’ Bill on Israel and ‘Palestine’ Shows the Regime’s Weakness

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A rocket is seen on a launchpad in Semnan, Iran, April 22, 2020. Photo: WANA / Sepah News via Reuters.

Iran’s parliament recently discussed a “very urgent” bill on Israel.

The Islamic Republic News Agency said this week that the Iranian Shura Council had been “urgently” creating a draft resolution on “confronting Israel’s countermeasures against peace and regional and international security.”

Mujtaba Dhul Nur of the Shura Council, said that the draft resolution is of great importance because it requires that the council discuss its articles and vote on it quickly to counter Israels’ ability to harm Iran’s national interests.

But when you look at the specifics, it’s a whole lot of nothing.

Related coverage

May 15, 2020 10:14 am
0

Yes — US Aid to Lebanon Funds Hezbollah

JNS.org - While the US-designated terror group Hezbollah has denied any direct connection to the Lebanese government, if a group...

The draft resolution affirms that “the occupied lands in Palestine are for indigenous Palestinians.” It obliges Tehran to recognize only Jerusalem as the eternal and united capital of Palestine. It calls on Iran to open, within six months, a virtual consulate or embassy in Jerusalem for “Palestine.” It imposes severe sanctions against any kind of cooperation with Israel. It prohibits companies, and financial and commercial institutions in Iran from dealing in any formal or informal manner with Israeli companies or Israel.

So, what’s new?

I don’t see anything that affects Israel in the slightest way — which means that this is a purely symbolic resolution. And the only reason for passing a symbolic resolution would be to send a message that Iran is serious about confronting Israel.

Yet the only thing it can do is pass symbolic resolutions.

This move appears to be more a confirmation of Iran’s impotence at this time than anything else. And Iranians will see right through this. They will interpret the resolution as a sign of weakness, not strength.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.