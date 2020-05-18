Monday, May 18th | 24 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

FBI Phone Probe Links Al Qaeda to Saudi Shooter Who Killed Three at Florida Navy Base

Mask in a Restaurant? With This Israeli Invention, You Can Gobble Like Pac-Man

Trump Peace Plan ‘a Historic Opportunity,’ Will Be Pursued ‘in Coordination’ With Neighbors, New Israeli FM Ashkenazi Says

China Nixes Plan to Send Delegation to Israel to Investigate Death of Ambassador

Yemen Could Face ‘Catastrophic’ Food Situation as Pandemic Worsens: FAO

UK-Flagged Tanker Repulses Pirate Attack in Gulf of Aden, Ship Manager Says

Breathalyzer to Diagnose Coronavirus Is Latest Disease-Fighting Device to Emerge From Israeli Defense Tech Units

Economic Recovery From Coronavirus Crisis Tops Agenda of New Israeli Finance Minister

Covid-19 May Have Made Brazil Miss a Beat, but Israeli Tech Firms Can Still Join the Party

Israeli Military Cancels Ground Forces Drills Amid Oppressive Heat Wave

May 18, 2020 8:56 am
0

Iran Complains to UN, Summons Envoy Over US Threat on Venezuela Shipment

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) embraces Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting in Caracas. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins.

Iran complained to the United Nations on Sunday and summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, over possible measures Washington could take against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela.

A senior official in US President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday the United States was considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela.

The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela, members of OPEC, are both under US sanctions. The Trump administration official declined to specify the measures being weighed but said options would be presented to Trump.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi passed on a message to the Swiss ambassador on Sunday warning against any US threat against the Iranian tankers, according to a report on the foreign ministry website.

Related coverage

May 18, 2020 7:16 am
0

Iranian Ayatollah: Americans Will Be Expelled From Iraq and Syria

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, renewing Iran's demand for US troops...

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Iran “reserves its right to take all appropriate and necessary measures and decisive action … to secure its legitimate rights and interests against such bullying policies and unlawful practices,” Zarif wrote to Guterres.

“This hegemonic gunboat diplomacy seriously threatens freedom of international commerce and navigation and the free flow of energy,” Zarif wrote. “These efforts by the US to take coercive measures to disrupt Iran’s oil sale is a dangerous escalation.”

At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.

Venezuela is in desperate need of gasoline and other refined fuel products to keep the country functioning amid an economic collapse under socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela produces crude oil but its infrastructure has been crippled during the economic crisis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.