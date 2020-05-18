Monday, May 18th | 24 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

FBI Phone Probe Links Al Qaeda to Saudi Shooter Who Killed Three at Florida Navy Base

Mask in a Restaurant? With This Israeli Invention, You Can Gobble Like Pac-Man

Trump Peace Plan ‘a Historic Opportunity,’ Will Be Pursued ‘in Coordination’ With Neighbors, New Israeli FM Ashkenazi Says

China Nixes Plan to Send Delegation to Israel to Investigate Death of Ambassador

Yemen Could Face ‘Catastrophic’ Food Situation as Pandemic Worsens: FAO

UK-Flagged Tanker Repulses Pirate Attack in Gulf of Aden, Ship Manager Says

Breathalyzer to Diagnose Coronavirus Is Latest Disease-Fighting Device to Emerge From Israeli Defense Tech Units

Economic Recovery From Coronavirus Crisis Tops Agenda of New Israeli Finance Minister

Covid-19 May Have Made Brazil Miss a Beat, but Israeli Tech Firms Can Still Join the Party

Israeli Military Cancels Ground Forces Drills Amid Oppressive Heat Wave

May 18, 2020 1:04 pm
0

Mask in a Restaurant? With This Israeli Invention, You Can Gobble Like Pac-Man

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Meir Gitelis eats while wearing a mask fitted with a mechanical mouth, at the Avtipus Patents and Inventions lab, in Or Yehuda, Israel, May 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israeli inventors have developed a coronavirus mask with a remote control mouth that lets diners eat food without taking it off, a device they say could make a visit to a restaurant less risky.

A squeeze of a lever, much like a cyclist operates a handbrake, opens a slot in the front of the mask so that food can pass through.

The process could get messy with ice cream or sauces, but more solid morsels can be gobbled up in a flash a la Pac-Man in the arcade game.

“The mask will be opened mechanically by hand remote or automatically when the fork is coming to the mask,” Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, said on Monday as he demonstrated the device at its offices near Tel Aviv.

Related coverage

May 18, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Trump Peace Plan ‘a Historic Opportunity,’ Will Be Pursued ‘in Coordination’ With Neighbors, New Israeli FM Ashkenazi Says

Newly-installed Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Monday called US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal a "historic opportunity," but...

“Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you’re protected against the virus and other people sitting with you.”

The company said it plans to start manufacturing the mask within months and had already submitted a patent. It said it would likely sell at a 3 to 10 shekel ($0.85 to $2.85) premium above the price of the simple pale blue medical masks many Israelis wear.

Outside a Juice Bar in Tel Aviv, Reuters showed customers a cellphone video of the mask in action. Opinion was divided.

“I think this mask, that enables me to eat while I’m still wearing it, is a must-have,” said Ofir Hameiri, a 32-year-old graduate student.

But eating an ice cream cone, Ron Silberstein, a 29-year-old musician, said: “I don’t think this mask could hold this kind of ice cream — it’s dripping all over. I wouldn’t want to wear it afterward.”

Israel has largely reopened its economy after a dramatic drop in cases of the novel coronavirus. Restaurants are open only for takeout for the time being.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.