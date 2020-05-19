Tuesday, May 19th | 26 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s New Government: Bloated and Wasteful, but Necessary at the Moment

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Makes First Known Flight to Israel, Carrying COVID-19 Aid to Palestinians

Anti-Extremism Group Launches Campaign Against Congressional Candidate Tainted by Antisemitism

Time to Abandon ‘Utopian’ Dream of German Society Free of Antisemitism, Jewish Leader Admits

After Zionism Denounced as ‘Satanic’ at Virtual ‘Quds Day’ Event in Canada, Jewish Group Calls for All-Out Ban

‘Hateful’ Anti-Israel Tweets of Undergraduate Senator Stir Controversy at Stanford

Porsche to Incorporate Israel-Based Tactile Mobility Tech in Future Cars

US Blacklists Chinese Logistics Firm Over Business With Iran Airline

Actress Courteney Cox Surprises Jewish Fan After His ‘Friends’-Themed Bar Mitzvah Gets Canceled

Mobileye CEO Sees ‘Great Consolidation’ Ahead in Autonomous Car Sector

May 19, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Makes First Known Flight to Israel, Carrying COVID-19 Aid to Palestinians

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 plane is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Vasily Fedosenko / File.

An Etihad Airways plane flew from the United Arab Emirates to Israel on Tuesday to deliver coronavirus supplies to the Palestinians, a spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi airline said, marking the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with any of the six Gulf Arab countries, and there are no commercial flights between them.

However, shared concerns over Iran’s influence in the region have led to a discrete thaw in ties between Israel and the Arab Gulf in recent years.

That thaw has been accompanied by a slight relaxation of stringent air travel rules. In 2018, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to Israel — an Air India route between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

Related coverage

May 19, 2020 10:26 am
0

Gaza Girl, 13, Teaches Neighborhood Children During School Closure

In a wooden shack in the Gaza Strip, a 13-year-old girl holds classes for neighborhood children who have missed out...

“Etihad Airways operated a dedicated humanitarian cargo flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on May 19 to provide medical supplies to the Palestinians,” an Etihad spokeswoman said, adding that there were no passengers on board.

Video showed crew at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport offloading stacks of cardboard boxes with large banners over them reading: “UAE AID: for Palestine to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The United Nations coordinated a 14-ton shipment of “urgent medical supplies” from the UAE to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories, according to a statement from the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO).

“The aid includes personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment. Most notably, it includes 10 ventilators that are acutely needed,” the statement added.

It was not immediately clear whether the 14 tons of aid were transported on the Tuesday Etihad cargo flight. Etihad was not mentioned in the UNSCO statement.

Palestinian officials in the West Bank had no immediate comment. Health officials in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, said they had no knowledge of any aid shipment for Gaza from Abu Dhabi.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.